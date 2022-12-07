Paducah domestic crisis center receives $20K grant

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky domestic crisis center was one of 50 domestic violence shelters across the country to receive grant money from the Mary Kay Ash Foundation.

The Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center will receive a $20,000 unrestricted grant to combat domestic violence, provide rehabilitation and continue its transformational work throughout the area.

It was one of more than 1,100 applicants and was selected as the sole shelter grant recipient in Kentucky.

The Mary Kay Ash Foundation awarded $1 million in grants to the domestic violence shelters in support of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

“At Mary Kay, we believe in helping women improve their circumstances and live their best lives,” said President of Mary Kay Ash Foundation Board of Directors Michael Lunceford. “One in four women will experience domestic violence in her lifetime and it is our responsibility to support the women’s shelters that aid these survivors. At the heart of the Foundation’s work is the shelter grant program which is actively supported by our Independent Beauty Consultants. We’re proud that our commitment makes such a powerful impact in local communities and in the lives of domestic violence survivors across the country.”

MHDCC said it also receives support year-round from local Mary Kay independent beauty consults in the form of in-kind donations and financial gifts.

“We are so thankful to have been selected again as a shelter grant recipient by the Mary Kay Ash Foundation,” said MHDCC Executive Director Dr. Mary Foley. “We are lucky to work with wonderful, local consultants who not only support us themselves, but also connect us to these corporate resources – a real example of the power of using one’s voice to create positive change for others. These funds will support our mission of saving, building and changing lives right here in western Kentucky.”

