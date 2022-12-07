Heartland Votes

Multiple Missouri schools temporarily closed due to sickness

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DONIPHAN, Mo. (KAIT) – Multiple Missouri schools have closed their doors temporarily.

According to the Doniphan R-1 School District, it will be closed from Wednesday, Dec. 7 to Friday, Dec. 9 as a large number of students, faculty, and staff have been absent due to sickness.

AMI assignments will be provided to all students during this time, and they should be completed and returned by Monday, Dec. 12.

The school district explained it will sanitize and disinfect all buildings and classrooms during this time.

The Couch R-1 School District also said on Tuesday, Dec. 6 it will be closed through the same time period as they battle illness with students, faculty, and staff. AMI packets will be given and need to be completed and returned by Dec. 12.

Region 8 News will update you if this situation progresses.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Scott County Prosecutor Amanda Oesch, D’Ereck Whitney was found guilty late on...
Man found guilty of murder in 2018 Sikeston shooting
According to Cape Girardeau police, 21-year-old Austin G. Hengst was charged with first-degree...
Man accused of breaking into Cape Girardeau home with gun arrested
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Eighth grader Cooper Thorson from Milton Pope School in Marseilles made the incredible shot...
Middle schooler wins team basketball game with incredible ‘full-court buzzer-beater’
The two responders shown here are the ones who we are remembering.
Community in mourning after the deaths of two first responders

Latest News

2.5-magnitude earthquake in Jefferson County
2.5-magnitude earthquake in Jefferson County
The new Illinois smoke alarm law is set to go into effect in January 2023.
New Illinois smoke alarm law set to take place in 2023
Half-staff flag
Gov. Beshear orders flags to half-staff for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
A trip to North Carolina is now less than two hours from the Heartland.
Contour takes over service at Barkley Regional Airport