Multiple Missouri schools temporarily closed due to sickness

DONIPHAN, Mo. (KAIT) – Multiple Missouri schools have closed their doors temporarily.

According to the Doniphan R-1 School District, it will be closed from Wednesday, Dec. 7 to Friday, Dec. 9 as a large number of students, faculty, and staff have been absent due to sickness.

AMI assignments will be provided to all students during this time, and they should be completed and returned by Monday, Dec. 12.

The school district explained it will sanitize and disinfect all buildings and classrooms during this time.

The Couch R-1 School District also said on Tuesday, Dec. 6 it will be closed through the same time period as they battle illness with students, faculty, and staff. AMI packets will be given and need to be completed and returned by Dec. 12.

Region 8 News will update you if this situation progresses.

