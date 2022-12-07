Mt. Vernon city staff to remove ‘unsafe’ playground equipment, plans redevelopment of Optimist Park

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - City staff will be removing “unsafe” playground equipment from Optimist Park and plan to replace the structure in the future.

According to a release from the city, staff members determined the playground structure was unsafe due to multiple areas on the platform where the rubbing coating has worn off to expose the metal surface.

They said this exposure caused multiple spots to rust and weaken to the point where there are holes in the walking areas.

The city said the slides have holes in them also.

They said replacing the structure will be discussed in the fiscal year 2023-2024 budget, with a new structure to be ordered and built in the summer/fall of 2023.

Replacing the playground leads to an opportunity to address other issues at the park and redevelop the area.

According to the city, the current location of the playground, swings, benches and basketball court is in a low area that becomes flooded.

Another issue, they say is the condition of the skatepark, which has “inappropriate and vulgar” graffiti.

Proposed improvements to Optimist Park would include demolishing the skatepark and relocating the playground equipment, swings, benches and basketball court to the eastside where the skatepark is currently located.

City leaders said this would put the park on higher land and make it more usable year-round.

They said the west side of the park would become a more “naturalized area” with green space.

The Jefferson County Soil and Water Department is donating pollinator seed that would be planted near the creek, according to the city, making it a natural area to attract bees and butterflies.

They said this would not be near any residential areas, that it’s only in the floodplain area.

