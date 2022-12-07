MLB, minor league baseball clubs required to extend safety netting

WASHINGTON (KFVS) - All Professional Development League ballparks will now be required to extend protective netting.

The fan safety initiative was adopted at the 2022 Winter Meetings after being unanimously approved by the Major League Baseball PDL Executive Board.

According to U.S. Senator Dick Durbin’s office, in June 2019, after repeated incidents of MLB fans being hit by foul balls, he and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth wrote to MLB Commissioner Manfred urging him to have all 30 MLB teams extend protective netting to the right and left field corners at all ballparks.

In December 2019, MLB announced that all 30 teams would extend protective netting during the next season.

Durbin has continuously met with baseball safety advocates to discuss fan safety at MLB and Minor League Baseball games.

“In 2019, it was clear something had to be done to protect fans from foul balls being hit at high speeds into the stands. Because of the advocacy of fans and players, MLB made it a requirement to address ballpark safety by extending protective netting well beyond the end of each dugout for the 30 major league teams,” Durbin said. “Now, we are building on the progress made over the last three years so we can also attend minor league games with our kids and grandkids without fear for their safety, no matter where we’re seated. I want to thank MLB and minor league clubs for their efforts on this issue and for heeding my concerns for fan safety.”

The requirements—which resulted from a comprehensive review of all 120 PDL ballparks that began several months ago—include the following:

PDL Clubs are required to install netting from foul pole to foul pole unless the configuration of the ballpark makes such coverage unnecessary.

The height requirement for the netting from behind home plate to the end of each dugout will be standardized across the PDL system.

PDL Clubs are to work with their respective facilities to complete installation as soon as practicable but in no event later than 2025 Opening Day.

Teams will be subject to discipline for non-compliance, including significant fines.

According to Durbin’s office, a consultant specializing in stadium architecture and protective netting helped develop and assess compliance with the new mandate.

The consultant will also be available to advise Clubs with respect to how to achieve compliance.

Previously, decisions concerning the installation of netting were made by each individual PDL Club.

Durbin and Duckworth have also pushed MLB to collect and report data about fan injuries at MLB baseball stadiums.

The senators believe that releasing this data would help provide the public a better understanding of fan injuries and evaluate the voluntary safety measures that teams are implementing.

