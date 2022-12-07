Missouri Governor makes December Christmas Tree Month

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - On December 7, Gov. Mike Parson hosted a ceremony at the State Capitol. Parson proclaimed December as Christmas Tree Month in Missouri.

The proclamation was presented to the winners of the Missouri Christmas Tree Association’s annual wreath and tree contests held earlier this year at the association’s annual convention. Gov. Parson said it was to recognize farmers all across Missouri, including Christmas tree farmers.

“The First Lady and I appreciate the opportunity to celebrate the holidays with these classic symbols of the season,” Gov. Parson said. “Christmas tree farms are another great example of the hard work and dedication of our farmers and ranchers all across Missouri, and it is an honor to get to recognize them for their contributions to our state, especially during the holidays.”

Gov. Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson were joined by Missouri Department of Agriculture Director Chris Chinn, as well as students from Apple Tree Academy Daycare.

The winners of the Christmas tree contest, Vern and Bee Spaunhorst, the current owners of the Heritage Valley Tree Farm in Washington, Mo. They have provided a 12-foot tree to the State Capitol. Located outside Gov. Parson’s office, the Eastern White Pine tree has been growing at Heritage Valley Tree Farm for a full decade. Recognized as a Missouri Century Farm, Heritage Valley Tree Farm has been owned by the same family for more than 160 years. Vern and Bee Spaunhorst planted their first Christmas trees in 1983.

The 2022 winning wreath comes from Charity Keith, from Ozark Valley Christmas Tree Farm in Southwest City, Mo. The Keith family offers fresh-cut trees, wreaths, and a gift shop on their farm in southwest Mo. Visitors can enjoy a hayride to the field to select and cut the perfect tree.

To plan your family’s visit to a Christmas tree farm in your area, visit MissouriGrownUSA.com or MissouriChristmasTrees.org.

