McCracken Co. man accused of multiple sex crimes

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky man is accused of multiple sex crimes.

Dustin Wistafke is being held at the McCracken County Jail on charges of sexual abuse 3rd, sodomy 3rd and rape 3rd.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, detectives investigated Wistafke in September 2020 for having sexual contact with a victim under the age of 15. At the time, they say he was 37 years old.

Using DNA evidence, detectives say the Kentucky State Police Laboratories was able to confirm through a DNA match that Wistafke had sexual contact with the underage victim.

