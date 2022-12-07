Heartland Votes

Man arrested on trespassing charge accused of biting officer

Tyson L. Abraham is accused of biting and attempting to bite two Cape Girardeau Police officers after he was arrested in connection with a trespassing investigation.(Source: Cape Girardeau Police Department)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man arrested on a trespassing charge in Cape Girardeau is also facing charges in connection with his arrest.

Officers were called just before 9 p.m. on Monday, December 5 to a home on the 100 block of Green Acres to a report of a man attempting to get into a home.

Cape Giradeau Police said when officers arrived they tried to arrest 30-year-old Tyson L. Abraham, but he ran and hid from them.

When officers caught up with him and took him into custody, they reported Abraham attacked them during his arrest and booking process.

Police said Abraham is accused of biting an officer on the arm, which broke the skin, and attempting to bite another officer.

The hurt officer was treated for his injury and returned to duty.

Abraham is charged with assault third degree, assault fourth degree, resisting arrest, damage to jail property and trespass first degree.

His surety bond is set at $75,000.

