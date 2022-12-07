Heartland Votes

Landowners in southeast Mo. with glade, woodland, forest habitats on their property can apply for land management assistance

Landowners in some Missouri counties who have glades (pictured above), woodland areas and forests on their property can get land management assistance through a partnership program involving MDC and NRCS.(Missouri Department of Conservation)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 3:23 PM CST
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Landowners in southeast Missouri can apply for help through the Regional Conservation Partnership Programs to receive help to improve glade, woodland and forest habitats.

According to a release from the Missouri Department of Conservation, they are partnering with the United States Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service to help landowners receive technical and financial assistance.

In addition to available NRCS funding provided in this program, MDC said it will “provide 20 percent additional financial assistance for implementation of practices.”

According to the MDC, glades, woodland areas and forests are the focus of the initiative.

While the primary goal is to help threatened species such as the Indiana bat, gray bat, Mead’s milkweed, Hine’s Emerald Dragonfly, Ozark hellbender and grotto sculpin; the department said the habitat improvements from this initiative will benefit several species.

This initiative is open to landowners in Bollinger, Butler, Carter, Iron, Madison, Oregon, Perry, Reynolds, Ripley, Shannon, St. Francois, St. Genevieve and Wayne counties.

Applications must be received by January 13, 2023 to be considered for the first round of funding.

Landowners in eligible counties can sign up for the Restoring Glade and Woodland Communities RCPP by contacting their local USDA-NRCS Field Service Center. You can find a listing of centers online here.

