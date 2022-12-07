Heartland Votes

First Alert Wednesday Outlook

More rain to move in tonight, Thursday....
By Brian Alworth
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
A break from the rain today as our front pushes just south into Arkansas and Tennessee for a little while.  A few showers early this morning in the Bootheel and NW Tennessee have moved off to the east,   leading to a cloudy but mainly rain-free afternoon…although areas of fog and even drizzle could keep things damp for a while.  Highs today will be mainly in the 50s except around 60 in the Bootheel and Tennessee.   Later tonight a larger area of rain and embedded thundershowers will move in from the southwest (mainly after midnight) and move across the region tomorrow.   This rainfall looks to be more general and widespread…and should taper off from west to east by later afternoon or evening.

The medium-range continues to look active (nation-wide) with more significant weather systems moving west to east.   New model timing this morning has another quick shot of rain moving through our area on Saturday,  followed by dry and cool conditions for Sunday and Monday.  Looking farther out,  a very large upper low is now forecast to move into the middle of the country by about Tuesday/Wednesday of next week (though this timing will likely shift).  If this verifies, we could have some heavier rains and a strong storm threat, so stay tuned.

