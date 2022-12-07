First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook

A break from the rain today as our front pushes just south into Arkansas and Tennessee for a little while. A few showers early this morning in the Bootheel and NW Tennessee should taper off, leading to a cloudy but mainly rain-free day…although areas of fog and even drizzle could keep things damp for a while this morning. Highs today will be mainly in the 50s. Later tonight a larger area of rain and embedded thundershowers will move in from the west (mainly after midnight) and move across the region tomorrow. This rainfall looks to be more general and widespread…and should taper off from west to east by later afternoon or evening.

The medium-range continues to look active (nation-wide) with more significant weather systems moving west to east. New model timing this morning has another quick shot of rain moving through our area on Saturday, followed by dry and cool conditions for Sunday and Monday. Looking farther out, a very large upper low is now progged to move into the middle of the country by about Tuesday/Wednesday of next week (though this timing will likely shift). If this verifies, we could have some heavier rains and a strong storm threat, so stay tuned.

