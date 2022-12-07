Heartland Votes

First Alert: Dry today ahead of more rain, thunderstorms

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 12/7
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:11 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
(KFVS) - The Heartland is getting a brief break from rain and thunderstorms.

Today will be cloudy and nearly rain-free.

Some areas could see fog and a bit of drizzle this morning.

Afternoon highs will be mild in the 50s.

Later tonight rain and embedded thundershowers will move in from the west. This will likely happen after midnight and move across the Heartland Thursday.

Rainfall looks to widespread and should taper off by late afternoon or evening.

Friday is looking partly cloudy and rain-free.

Another quick shot of rain arrives Saturday, followed by dry and cool conditions for Sunday and Monday.

Timing will likely shift, but by about Tuesday/Wednesday of next week there is a chance for some heavier rains and a strong storm threat.

Stay tuned for updates.

