Heartland Votes

Father charged with murder in 11-month-old child’s death, deputies say

Dylan McKay Oneal, 29, was arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of his...
Dylan McKay Oneal, 29, was arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of his 11-month-old child, officials said.(Midland County Sheriff's Office)
By Micah Allen and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA/Gray News) – A father in Texas has been charged with capital murder for the death of his 11-month-old child, officials said.

Dylan McKay Oneal, 29, was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Midland County Jail. He is being held without bond, jail records show.

Deputies with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation began Monday evening when they were called to Midland Memorial Hospital in reference to an unresponsive child.

When deputies arrived at the hospital, they were told the 11-month-old had died.

Investigators determined the baby had been in the custody of the biological father, identified as Oneal. Officials said Oneal also had two other children in his custody at the time of the baby’s death.

In addition to Dylan Oneal, two other men were also arrested for hindering apprehension which...
In addition to Dylan Oneal, two other men were also arrested for hindering apprehension which was related to this crime, authorities said. Those two individuals were identified as Paul Anthony Hernandez, 55, and Zachery Tyler Oneal, 25.(Midland County Sheriff's Office)

Oneal and the other two children were found in Midland County, where Oneal was taken into custody.

Officials didn’t say what evidence led to Oneal’s murder charge or provide any details on how the 11-month-old died, as the investigation is ongoing.

In addition, two other men were also arrested for hindering apprehension related to this crime, the sheriff’s office said. Those men were identified as Paul Anthony Hernandez, 55, and Zachery Tyler Oneal, 25.

Copyright 2022 KOSA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Scott County Prosecutor Amanda Oesch, D’Ereck Whitney was found guilty late on...
Man found guilty of murder in 2018 Sikeston shooting
According to Cape Girardeau police, 21-year-old Austin G. Hengst was charged with first-degree...
Man accused of breaking into Cape Girardeau home with gun arrested
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Eighth grader Cooper Thorson from Milton Pope School in Marseilles made the incredible shot...
Middle schooler wins team basketball game with incredible ‘full-court buzzer-beater’
The two responders shown here are the ones who we are remembering.
Community in mourning after the deaths of two first responders

Latest News

FILE - Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks during a reception to...
Emhoff: ‘Epidemic of hate’ exists in US, mustn’t be normalized
Attorney General Cameron announced that the $434.9 million settlement with an e-cigarette...
Attorney General Cameron announces Ky. to receive over $14M from final settlement with JUUL Labs
AMR Evansville placing sensory tool kits on ambulances for children
AMR Evansville placing sensory tool kits on ambulances for children
Dustin Wistafke is being held at the McCracken County Jail on charges of sexual abuse 3rd,...
McCracken Co. man accused of multiple sex crimes
Firefighters rescued a dog that had fallen through thin ice Monday.
Firefighters use inflatable boat to rescue dog that fell through thin ice