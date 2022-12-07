Heartland Votes

Cape Girardeau high school student claims title of best trumpet player in state

Dylan Dush, a senior at Cape Central High, has claimed the title as the best trumpet player in...
Dylan Dush, a senior at Cape Central High, has claimed the title as the best trumpet player in the state.(Cape Central high school)
By Makenzie Williams
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Dylan Dush, a senior at Cape Central High, has claimed the title as the best trumpet player in the state.

According to Cape Central High School, Dush was named first chair at the Missouri All-State Band audition.

He was one of just 108 musicians across the state chosen to participate in the elite ensemble.

They said more than 1,400 students auditioned at Hickman High School in Columbia.

The band will meet, rehearse and perform at the Missouri Music Educators Association Conference held January 25 through January 28, 2023 at Tan-Tar-A Resort at Lake of the Ozarks.

The only performance of the Missouri All-State Band will be at 3:30 p.m. on January 28 in the Grand Salon.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Scott County Prosecutor Amanda Oesch, D’Ereck Whitney was found guilty late on...
Man found guilty of murder in 2018 Sikeston shooting
According to Cape Girardeau police, 21-year-old Austin G. Hengst was charged with first-degree...
Man accused of breaking into Cape Girardeau home with gun arrested
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Eighth grader Cooper Thorson from Milton Pope School in Marseilles made the incredible shot...
Middle schooler wins team basketball game with incredible ‘full-court buzzer-beater’
The two responders shown here are the ones who we are remembering.
Community in mourning after the deaths of two first responders

Latest News

Those with a Frontier landline experiencing an emergency in the area where crews will be...
Some southern Ill. residents will temporarily not be able to dial 911 from landline due to repair work
All Professional Development League ballparks will now be required to extend protective netting.
MLB, minor league baseball clubs required to extend safety netting
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Attorney General Cameron announced that the $434.9 million settlement with an e-cigarette...
Attorney General Cameron announces Ky. to receive over $14M from final settlement with JUUL Labs