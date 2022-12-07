Cape Girardeau high school student claims title of best trumpet player in state

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Dylan Dush, a senior at Cape Central High, has claimed the title as the best trumpet player in the state.

According to Cape Central High School, Dush was named first chair at the Missouri All-State Band audition.

He was one of just 108 musicians across the state chosen to participate in the elite ensemble.

They said more than 1,400 students auditioned at Hickman High School in Columbia.

The band will meet, rehearse and perform at the Missouri Music Educators Association Conference held January 25 through January 28, 2023 at Tan-Tar-A Resort at Lake of the Ozarks.

The only performance of the Missouri All-State Band will be at 3:30 p.m. on January 28 in the Grand Salon.

