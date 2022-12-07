Attorney General Cameron announces Ky. to receive over $14M from final settlement with JUUL Labs

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Attorney General Cameron announced that the $434.9 million settlement with an e-cigarette manufacturer has been finalized and will provide over $14 million to the Commonwealth.

According to the office of Attorney General Cameron, the agreement settles allegations that JUUL Labs, Inc. violated Kentucky’s consumer protection laws by engaging in deceptive marketing and sales practices.

Under the agreement, JUUL’s first settlement payment of $1.3 million to Kentucky is due by December 31.

“Kentucky’s consumer protection laws prohibit deceptive marketing and sales practices, and we joined this settlement to ensure underage Kentuckians are not enticed to make illegal purchases because of these advertisements,” said Attorney General Cameron. “This settlement with JUUL provides over $14 million to the Commonwealth and requires thee-cigarette manufacturer to cease marketing their products to underage youth.”

The agreement marks the end of negotiations between 34 attorney general’s and thee-cigarette and vaping product manufacturer.

Prior to settlement negotiations, a two-year, bipartisan investigation by attorney general’s revealed JUUL advertised its products to youth, knowing the underage purchase of e-cigarettes is both illegal and unhealthy.

Attorney General Cameron announced the tentative settlement in September and after careful review, signed on to the proposed settlement on behalf of the Commonwealth in December.

In addition to the settlement payments, JUUL agrees to reform its sales and marketing practices by refraining from:

Advertising to youth and depicting users under the age of 35 in its marketing materials;

Selling flavored products that have not been approved by the FDA;

Making misleading statements regarding the nicotine content of its products; and

Allowing website access without age verification on the landing page.

Attorney General Cameron was joined by many others in the final agreement.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.