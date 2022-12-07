Heartland Votes

Anne Heche didn’t have drugs in her system, coroner’s report says

FILE_ Anne Heche is shown in this undated file photo. A coroner's report has shed more light on...
FILE_ Anne Heche is shown in this undated file photo. A coroner's report has shed more light on her condition at the time of the crash that took her life.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Actress Anne Heche did not have drugs in her system at the time of her death, according to a report from a Los Angeles County medical examiner.

The report said certain drugs were found in her body, but they weren’t active at the time of the crash, which means they were drugs taken at some point in her life, not necessarily recently.

The actress died in an Aug. 5 car crash. Her death was ruled an accident.

The coroner cited inhalation and thermal injuries as the cause of death.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Scott County Prosecutor Amanda Oesch, D’Ereck Whitney was found guilty late on...
Man found guilty of murder in 2018 Sikeston shooting
According to Cape Girardeau police, 21-year-old Austin G. Hengst was charged with first-degree...
Man accused of breaking into Cape Girardeau home with gun arrested
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Eighth grader Cooper Thorson from Milton Pope School in Marseilles made the incredible shot...
Middle schooler wins team basketball game with incredible ‘full-court buzzer-beater’
The two responders shown here are the ones who we are remembering.
Community in mourning after the deaths of two first responders

Latest News

FILE - New York Yankees' Aaron Judge gestures as he runs the bases after hitting a solo home...
AP source: Aaron Judge, Yankees reach $360M, 9-year deal
The number one trending search globally was “Wordle,” the wildly popular web-based...
‘Wordle’ is Google’s top search of 2022
Systemic flaws are being blamed for Hertz falsely claiming its cars were stolen.
Hertz settles for $168M after customers were arrested over false stolen car reports
Gracie Ogle
Knoxville girl earns out-of-this-world badge
FILE - In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, smoke rises from the battleship USS Arizona as...
Hawaii remembrance to draw handful of Pearl Harbor survivors