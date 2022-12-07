4th Annual Lights Parade coming to Cairo, Ill.

CAIRO, Ill. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - To celebrate the holiday season, the 4th Annual Lights Parade comes to Cairo, Ill., this weekend.

The theme is “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” On Friday, December 9, line up starts at 5 p.m. on 20th & Commercial. The parade will start at 6 p.m.

After the parade, there will be free hot chocolate, cookies, candy, and more!

For any information regarding parade entry or donations for the event, contact Ke’Ron Jackson at (618) 306-6250 or Constance Williams at (618) 534-8302.

The 4th Annual Lights Parade is sponsored by The Cairo Heritage Foundation.

