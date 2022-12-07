Heartland Votes

4th Annual Lights Parade coming to Cairo, Ill.

The Fourth Annual Lights Parade kicks off this Friday in Downtown Cairo, Illinois
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CAIRO, Ill. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - To celebrate the holiday season, the 4th Annual Lights Parade comes to Cairo, Ill., this weekend.

The theme is “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” On Friday, December 9, line up starts at 5 p.m. on 20th & Commercial. The parade will start at 6 p.m.

After the parade, there will be free hot chocolate, cookies, candy, and more!

For any information regarding parade entry or donations for the event, contact Ke’Ron Jackson at (618) 306-6250 or Constance Williams at (618) 534-8302.

The 4th Annual Lights Parade is sponsored by The Cairo Heritage Foundation.

