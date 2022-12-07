2.5-magnitude earthquake in Jefferson County
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:01 PM CST
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Some people south of St. Louis may have felt a small earthquake on Tuesday night.
According to the United States Geological Survey, a 2.5-magnitude earthquake happened just after 8:30 p.m. east of Kimmswick.
The USGS initially listed the earthquake as a 1.6-magnitude quake northwest of Imperial.
According to Michigan Tech, earthquakes under 2.5 magnitude are often not felt and happen millions of times a year across the globe.
