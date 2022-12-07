Heartland Votes

18-year-old wins $1M lottery prize while heading to 2nd job

Dalton Radford, left, stands with his father Tim Radford after claiming his $1 million lottery...
Dalton Radford, left, stands with his father Tim Radford after claiming his $1 million lottery prize.(Source: N.C. Education Lottery)
By WBTV Web Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – An 18-year-old is in the market for a new vehicle after hitting it big by playing the lottery in North Carolina.

Dalton Radford left work and was heading to his second job when he stopped for a Monster energy drink and two Carolina Jackpot tickets, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Radford, a public works employee, checked his tickets in the parking lot of a Will’s Food Store and discovered he won $1 million.

“I thought, ‘Hey! I just won $1 million,’” said Radford. “I called my mom, dad, and grandpa. Everyone was happy.”

Radford said his win came after his grandpa predicted two weeks ago that we would win $1 million.

The 18-year-old said he plans to save most of his winnings but will use some of it to buy a brand-new Chevrolet Silverado.

Lottery officials said Radford chose to take the lump sum amount of $600,000. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home approximately $426,063.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Scott County Prosecutor Amanda Oesch, D’Ereck Whitney was found guilty late on...
Man found guilty of murder in 2018 Sikeston shooting
According to Cape Girardeau police, 21-year-old Austin G. Hengst was charged with first-degree...
Man accused of breaking into Cape Girardeau home with gun arrested
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Eighth grader Cooper Thorson from Milton Pope School in Marseilles made the incredible shot...
Middle schooler wins team basketball game with incredible ‘full-court buzzer-beater’
The two responders shown here are the ones who we are remembering.
Community in mourning after the deaths of two first responders

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the annual meeting of the Presidential Council for...
Putin says Ukraine fight is taking longer than expected
A mischievous dog set off a fire alarm while at a daycare center in Grimes, Iowa.
Dog pulls fire alarm at doggie daycare in Iowa
Those with a Frontier landline experiencing an emergency in the area where crews will be...
Some southern Ill. residents will temporarily not be able to dial 911 from landline due to repair work
All Professional Development League ballparks will now be required to extend protective netting.
MLB, minor league baseball clubs required to extend safety netting
Former organized crime boss James "Whitey" Bulger is pictured in this photo provided by the...
Watchdog finds many failures before Whitey Bulger’s killing