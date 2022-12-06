Williamson Co. commissioners working on details for issuing liquor license to Walker’s Bluff Casino and Resort

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Williamson County commissioners are hammering out details for issuing a liquor license to the new casino under construction at Walker’s Bluff Casino and Resort.

Board members are looking at a blanket license that would cover the casino floor, an outdoor venue, the actual hotel and at least four restaurants.

They are also debating the fee to charge for a blanket license, meaning liquor could be severed 24/7 under the proposed permit.

The casino and hotel is under construction now, the opening date is expected in 2023, but contractors say they are still working out a firm date for the opening.

