Titans part ways with general manager

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KFVS) - The Tennessee Titans will part ways with General Manager Jon Robinson.

According to the Titans’ website, Vice President of Player Personnel Ryan Cowden will lead player personnel for the rest of the season. He has been with the team for seven years.

They said preliminary work for a new general manager will begin shortly and a comprehensive search will begin once the season is over.

Titans Controlling Owner Amy Adams Struck released this statement:

“Since becoming controlling owner in 2015, my goal has been to raise the standard for what is expected in all facets of our organization. I believe we have made significant progress both on and off the field through investments in leadership, personnel and new ideas. This progress includes the core of our business, the football team itself, which is regularly evaluated both by results (wins and losses) and team construction/roster building. I am proud of what we have accomplished in my eight seasons of ownership, but I believe there is more to be done and higher aspirations to be met.

I want to thank Jon for his dedicated work to set this organization on an upward trajectory and I wish him and his family the best.”

Robinson was hired as general manager in January 2016 and promoted to executive vice president/general manager in 2017.

A native of Union City, Tenn., he graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in 1998.

He played three seasons with the Redhawks as a defensive lineman. He also spent a year as a graduate assistant football coach at Southeast.

