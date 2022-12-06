Scattered storms possible this evening

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Afternoon Heartland. We are monitoring a warm front to our south this afternoon and evening and this front will slowly drift north later today. This will allow for our far southern counties across Kentucky and Tennessee to see scattered thunderstorms, a few could be strong. We will see a wide range of temperatures this afternoon from highs near 50 far north to the upper 60s south.

For this evening we will see mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and a few storms mainly in our southeastern counties. We will continue to see a wide range of temperatures across the Heartland. Lows by morning will be in the lower 40s north to the middle 50s south.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with only a slight chance for a shower. Highs will range from the middle 50s far north to near 60 far south.

