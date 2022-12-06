Poshard Foundation’s annual Christmas giveaway provides toys, gifts to more than 600 children in southern Ill.

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Around 2,000 new toys and gifts will be distributed to children across southern Illinois.

According to a release from the Poshard Foundation for Abused Children, social service agencies in the area will visit them at John A. Logan College on Wednesday, December 7 for one of the largest Christmas toy giveaways in the region.

They said the toys and gifts will be given to approximately 600 abused, abandoned and neglected children throughout 12 counties in southern Illinois: Alexander, Franklin, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Marion, Massac, Pope, Saline, Union and Williamson.

The children receiving gifts are identified by agency caseworkers who work with the foundation.

“We want to thank Ameren Illinois for their partnership again this year as well as Hangin’ by a Thread, BlueCross BlueShield, Modern Woodmen of America, Richard Clark of Tri-State Business Equipment, Auto Credit of Southern Illinois and our individual donors. These children were not on anyone’s Christmas list but they are now. We hope these gifts bring smiles to many faces,” Glenn and Jo Poshard said.

