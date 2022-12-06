Heartland Votes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer was shot and a man was killed Monday night, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to the shooting at 9:15 p.m. at the corner of Winchester Road and Lamar Avenue.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigations says officers received a call about a suspicious vehicle at a gas station on Winchester Road.

They say an officer arrived on the scene about three minutes later and tried to make contact with the person inside the vehicle.

“Information from the scene indicates that for reason still under investigation shots were fired by the individual and the officer, both were struck in the exchange of gunfire,” said Keli McAlister, TBI.

TBI says the suspect ran to a nearby business off Winchester but was later found in an idle vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Memphis police officer was shot multiple times and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

