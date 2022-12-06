Man found guilty of murder in 2018 Sikeston shooting

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was found guilty in a deadly shooting in southeast Missouri.

According to Scott County Prosecutor Amanda Ochs, D’Ereck Whitney was found guilty late on Friday night, December 2 of all 16 charges, including: first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and property damage.

Whitney will be sentenced on December 30 in Scott County.

Ochs said the murder charge carries a maximum sentence of life without parole and the 11 assault charges carry 5-15 years each.

In December 2018, Rickey D. Walker, Jr. was shot in the chest and taken to the hospital where he died about an hour later.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.