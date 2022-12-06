Man accused of breaking into Cape Girardeau home with gun arrested

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An early morning call about a man breaking into a Cape Giradeau home leads to an arrest.

Officers were called at 3:27 a.m. on Monday, December 5 to a home on the 3500 block of Pheasant Cove Drive to a report of a weapon violation.

Cape Girardeau Police said the homeowner told them a man had entered his home illegally with a gun.

During the course of the investigation, officers arrested 21-year-old Austin G. Hengst.

Police said they also recovered the firearm connected with the case.

Hengst was booked into the Cape Girardeau County Jail on first degree burglary first-degree, unlawful use of a weapon and first degree harassment harassment charges.

His cash-only bond is set at $50,000.

