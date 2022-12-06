Heartland Votes

Inaugural Contour Airlines flight from Paducah to land in Charlotte Tues.

By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:07 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WEST PADUCAH, Mo. (KFVS) - Contour Airlines is set to take its inaugural flight from Barkley Regional Airport on Tuesday morning, December 6.

The first flight is scheduled to land at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina.

Contour fares are expected to be about $65 from Paducah to Charlotte, with additional connecting domestic and international flights available from Charlotte.

The airline will be using a 30-seat Embraer ERJ-135 regional jet.

Contour Airlines was approved by the U.S. Department of Transportation to take over service at Barkley Regional Airport back in late August.

The decision came after SkyWest announce it would be terminating their service, which took travelers to Chicago.

Barkely Airport will continue to go through some changes.

A new terminal is scheduled to be completed in Spring 2023.

