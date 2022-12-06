Gov. Pritzker signs SAFE-T Act Amendments

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker signed HB1095, a series of amendments and clarifications to the SAFE-T Act, which was originally passed in 2021.

According to a release from the governor’s office, “the bill addresses misinformation related to the Act, including clarifying the detention net, expanding processes for transitioning to cashless bail on January 1 and specifying definitions of willful flight and dangerousness, among other changes.”

“I’m pleased that the General Assembly has passed clarifications that uphold the principle we fought to protect: to bring an end to a system where wealthy violent offenders can buy their way out of jail, while less fortunate nonviolent offenders wait in jail for trial,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Advocates and lawmakers came together and put in hours of work to strengthen and clarify this law, uphold our commitment to equity, and keep people safe.”

According to his office, the bill clarifies multiple aspects of the SAFE-T Act, which ends the cash bail system in Illinois effective January 1, 2022, creating a system where “pre-trial detention is based on community risk rather than financial means.”

They said changes to the act also clarify court authority in controlling electronic monitoring and escape, outline specific guidelines for trespassing violations and create a grant program to aid public defenders with increased caseloads.

