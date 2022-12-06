First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook

More damp, dreary and occasionally wet weather is likely over the next few days as a front stalls over the region. Areas of dense fog are likely at times as well; a fog advisory is in effect for much of the region through mid-morning, though fog may linger into the day and even tonight. Showers and even a thundershower will be widely scattered today and tonight….rainfall does not look excessive right now. In fact, Wednesday may be a bit less showery until a stronger system approaches Wednesday night into Thursday. There will also be a fairly wide range in temps the next couple of days as the frontal boundary divides the region: cooler northwest and milder southeast.

It looks like we’ll get a break in the cloudy, dreary weather from Friday into Saturday, before more wet weather develops for the start of next week. In particular, Monday and Tuesday may be quite wet and potentially stormy as a stronger storm and cold front approach, so stay tuned.

