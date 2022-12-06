Heartland Votes

First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook

Fog Advisory this morning......damp and dreary weather set to continue...
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:24 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

More damp, dreary and occasionally wet weather is likely over the next few days as a front stalls over the region.  Areas of dense fog are likely at times as well;  a fog advisory is in effect for much of the region through mid-morning,  though fog may linger into the day and even tonight.  Showers and even a thundershower will be widely scattered today and tonight….rainfall does not look excessive right  now.  In fact, Wednesday may be a bit less showery until a stronger system approaches Wednesday night into Thursday.   There will also be a fairly wide range in temps the next couple of days as the frontal boundary divides the region: cooler northwest and milder southeast.

It looks like we’ll get a break in the cloudy, dreary weather from Friday into Saturday, before more wet weather develops for the start of next week.  In particular,  Monday and Tuesday may be quite wet and potentially stormy as a stronger storm and cold front approach, so stay tuned.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Scott, 30 of O'Fallon, Missouri, is charged with two counts first degree murder in...
Man accused of shooting, killing two women in Butler County makes first court appearance
The new Illinois law requires new smoke alarm installations to feature a 10-year sealed battery.
New Illinois smoke alarm law to take effect Jan. 1
Three people, two of them Southeast Missouri State University students, died in a crash on I-55...
2 of 3 people who died in I-55 crash were Southeast Mo. State students; others injured
Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say
Brevard County (Fla.) Deputy Austin Walsh, 23, died in an accidental shooting at his apartment...
Sheriff: Deputy killed deputy in ‘extremely dumb’ accident

Latest News

First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 12/5/22
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 12/5/22
First Alert Forecast at 9 p.m. on 12/5/22
First Alert Forecast at 9 p.m. on 12/5/22
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 12/5/22
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 12/5/22
First Alert Forecast at 5 p.m. on 12/5/22
First Alert Forecast at 5 p.m. on 12/5/22