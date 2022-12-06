Heartland Votes

First Alert: Dense fog advisory issued; scattered showers, thunderstorms this afternoon & tonight

Dense fog formed overnight in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Dense fog formed overnight in downtown Cape Girardeau.(Source: KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - A fog advisory is in effect for much of the Heartland through mid-morning, however fog may linger the rest of the day and tonight.

Humid air moving in from the south has allowed very dense fog to form overnight.

Visibility could be less than a mile in some areas.

Showers and thunderstorms will be be widely scattered today and tonight.

Rainfall should not be excessive.

Afternoon highs this week will range widely as the frontal boundary divides the Heartland. Our northwest counties will be cooler and it will be milder in our southeast counties.

Wednesday is looking a bit less showery ahead of a stronger system Wednesday night into Thursday.

The Heartland will get a break from the cloudy, rainy and dreary weather from Friday into Saturday ahead of more rain next week.

We’re keeping an eye on a stronger system that could be potentially stormy as a cold front approaches next Monday and Tuesday.

