Heartland Votes

Cardinals announcer Dan McLaughlin charged with felony Persistent DWI

Cardinals announcer Dan McLaughlin charged with felony Persistent DWI
Cardinals announcer Dan McLaughlin charged with felony Persistent DWI
By Kalie Strain
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Cardinals announcer Dan McLaughlin has been charged with Persistent Driving While Intoxicated, which is a class E felony.

According to police, On Dec. 4 McLaughlin was arrested on a DWI charge.

Calls about an impaired driver came into Creve Coeur Police Department on Dec. 4. Police said while checking the area an officer found a white sedan driving northbound on I-270 failing to stay in a single lane.

After field sobriety tests and the officer’s personal observations, McLaughlin was arrested for a DWI.

On Dec. 5, an in-custody warrant was made within the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and they charged McLaughlin as a Persistent Offender of Driving While Intoxicated.

According to documents from the Circuit Court of St. Louis County, this is McLaughlin’s third DWI arrest.

He was found guilty of driving while intoxicated in November 2010 and again in November 2011.

Bally Sports Midwest and the Cardinals have stated that they are working on gathering information before commenting further on the situation.

McLaughlin was transferred to the St. Louis County Justice Center and is being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Scott, 30 of O'Fallon, Missouri, is charged with two counts first degree murder in...
Man accused of shooting, killing two women in Butler County makes first court appearance
The new Illinois law requires new smoke alarm installations to feature a 10-year sealed battery.
New Illinois smoke alarm law to take effect Jan. 1
Three people, two of them Southeast Missouri State University students, died in a crash on I-55...
2 of 3 people who died in I-55 crash were Southeast Mo. State students; others injured
Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say
Brevard County (Fla.) Deputy Austin Walsh, 23, died in an accidental shooting at his apartment...
Sheriff: Deputy killed deputy in ‘extremely dumb’ accident

Latest News

MoDOT public meeting to be held to discuss roundabout in Gordonville
MoDOT to hold public meeting about roundabout project in Gordonville
The two responders shown here are the ones who we are remembering.
Community in mourning after the deaths of two first responders
City Council votes on bid to build new airport terminal
City Council votes on bid to build new airport terminal
SIH doctor reports falling cases in RSV, rising cases in other viruses
SIH doctor reports falling cases in RSV, rising cases in other viruses