Heartland Votes

Willard, Mo. family looks for answers after 2 of their dogs were stolen, one found dead

Willard family looking for answers after two of their dogs were stolen, one found dead
Willard family looking for answers after two of their dogs were stolen, one found dead(KY3)
By Michael Hoffman
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - A family in Willard is looking for answers after two of their dogs were taken from their backyard in October. One was found dead under a bridge just minutes from their home.

On October 19, Bailey and Brody went missing without a trace from the backyard of their home in Willard. Brody had a tracker on his collar. They traced just east of Farm road 105 and Farm Road 44, but when they found the tracker, Brody wasn’t there. The owners say someone ditched the collar after finding the tracking device. As they looked around that area, they noticed something under the bridge at Farm Road 105 and Farm Road 44, close to where the tracker was found. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the worse part. The way they found him was something out of a nightmare.

”His face was gone,” said their owner Elyse Hargis. “All they could find was a few teeth. A lot of his face was not with him. That is a part of evil I can’t comprehend.”

Hargis says whoever took Brody may have used him to train other dogs to fight.

After burying Brody outside their home, where he can remain close to their hearts, Hargis has just one question.

“Why,” she asked. “Why did you not call us? His information was right there. We offered a reward. We will give you money for our dog back.”

If you have any information on what happened to Bailey and Brody and where Bailey is now, call the family at (417) 425-3011 and (417) 425-3012.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people have died after a single vehicle crashed in Scott County.
Three dead in interstate crash in Scott County
Deputies with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of New Hampshire...
Two women shot and killed, man arrested in Butler County
Authorities in Virginia say a driver crashed after speeding and dragging a state trooper on...
Speeding driver crashes after dragging state trooper 3 miles on interstate
Authorities in Florida say a man has been arrested after attempting to steal from a Walmart.
‘Bad idea’: Man tries to steal from Walmart during Shop with a Cop event
Christopher Spaulding was arrested on warrants for felony violation of probation just days...
Man with warrants arrested after Facebook comment

Latest News

The new Illinois law requires new smoke alarm installations to feature a 10-year sealed battery.
New Illinois smoke alarm law to take effect Jan. 1
According to the Cape Girardeau Fire Battalion Chief, firefighters got the call a little after...
Home a total loss after fire in Cape Girardeau
Families were able to visit a historic home and meet with Santa at the same time today
Jackson Oliver House Museum Christmas tour
Over in Butler County, a man is arrested following a deadly shooting
Man arrested following deadly Butler County shooting
A young girl visits Santa during a Christmas Tour at the Oliver House in Jackson.
Oliver House educates visitors with Christmas Tour