Turning wetter through the week

Cloudy skies will stick with the Heartland this afternoon and evening. While there will be a few scattered showers, many areas will stay dry. With clouds hanging around overnight, lows will only drop into the 40s in many areas. Tuesday is looking mainly cloudy too, with scattered showers possible. Rain chances will continue to increase Wednesday into Thursday. In fact, Thursday will bring the highest chances for widespread rain. Some areas could pick up an inch or two in the next week. Drier conditions are expected for most of Friday into Saturday.

