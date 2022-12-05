Heartland Votes

Turning wetter through the week

By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cloudy skies will stick with the Heartland this afternoon and evening. While there will be a few scattered showers, many areas will stay dry. With clouds hanging around overnight, lows will only drop into the 40s in many areas. Tuesday is looking mainly cloudy too, with scattered showers possible. Rain chances will continue to increase Wednesday into Thursday. In fact, Thursday will bring the highest chances for widespread rain. Some areas could pick up an inch or two in the next week. Drier conditions are expected for most of Friday into Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people have died after a single vehicle crashed in Scott County.
Three dead in interstate crash in Scott County
Stephen Scott, 30 of O'Fallon, Missouri, is charged with two counts first degree murder in...
Man accused of shooting, killing two women in Butler County makes first court appearance
Cape Girardeau firefighters were called to a rekindle at a home on the 200 block of North Park...
Fire rekindles at Cape Girardeau home
Christopher Spaulding was arrested on warrants for felony violation of probation just days...
Man with warrants arrested after Facebook comment
The new Illinois law requires new smoke alarm installations to feature a 10-year sealed battery.
New Illinois smoke alarm law to take effect Jan. 1

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Monday Morning Outlook
First Alert Weather at 7:45 a.m. 12/5
First Alert Weather at 7:45 a.m. 12/5
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 12/5
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 12/5
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 12/4/2022
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 12/4/2022