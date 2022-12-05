Southern Ill. pediatrician offers advice to parents during cold, flu season

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A pediatrician at SIH says they aren’t noticing as many RSV cases anymore, but they are seeing many cold cases.

Dr. Lukasz Dabrowski said at the beginning of the cold and flu season they were noticing many RSV cases, but now they are seeing more cases of the common cold.

“While all the common colds that we’ve been used to over the years, we’ve just kind of dealt with, those are the ones that lead to more severe symptoms in children, so we want to make sure we kind of are mindful of that even though it’s a common cold. A common cold for some kids could put them in the hospital, not for most, but again those are the extremes,” he explained.

He said the common cold can lead to secondary infections like ear infections and sinus infections.

“With all the antibiotics shortages, that’s where we run into problems. So the ultimate goal, is whenever any of these kids have any symptoms, we try to do things to prevent them from having it turn into any type of secondary infection. Therefore good nose cleaning, steaming up the bathroom, hanging out there,” Dabrowski said.

Dr. Dabrowski also gives these reminders for parents.

“The younger they are, the more we encourage you to be mindful of getting checked out,” he said.

If they’re not acting normally, and you’re worried, he said don’t hesitate to call.

“I know the systems are getting overwhelmed, definitely talk to the primary care, just to see if they can figure out a way to see you,” he continued.

He also had tips to help you stay healthy.

“Utilize hand sanitizer, go back to the things we were trying to be better at during COVID times, but at the same time kids will get sick,” Dabrowski said. “It helps build up some immunity, as well, so just work on symptom control once it does come up.”

Leaders with SIH say one of the best tips to help you or your children get better is to rest.

