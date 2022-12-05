SIH implements visitor restrictions due to flu, COVID, respiratory viruses

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Due to an increase in flu, COVID-19 and respiratory viruses, SIH will immediately implement temporary visitor restrictions at its four hospitals.

Currently, visitation is restricted to individuals ages 18 and older. In addition, each patient is limited to two visitors at a time.

According to a release from SIH, the decision was also a recommendation from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

It will be implemented at SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, SIH Herrin Hospital, SIH St. Joseph Memorial Hospital and SIH Harrisburg Medical Center.

They said friends and loved ones with flu-like symptoms, such as fever, cough, stuffy nose, sore throat and/or body aches, are asked to not visit.

For additional help in keeping the patients safe, they said masks and hand sanitizer will be available at the entrances of each hospital.

