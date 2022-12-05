Heartland Votes

SEMO’s Geno Hess finishes 5th in Walter Payton Award Balloting

Redhawks running back Geno Hess placed 5th in the Walter Payton Award Balloting.
Redhawks running back Geno Hess placed 5th in the Walter Payton Award Balloting.(KFVS)
By Todd Richards
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The all-time leading rusher in SEMO football history finished 5th in voting for the top award in the Football Championship Subdivision on Monday, December 5.

Redhawks running back Geno Hess placed 5th in the Walter Payton Award Balloting.

The award goes to the FCS National Offensive Player of the Year.

Hess led the Redhawks to an Ohio Valley Conference Championship and trip to the playoffs.

Also, SEMO Punter Zach Haynes is one of 10 semifinalists for the FCS Punter of the Year Award.

