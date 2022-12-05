Heartland Votes

Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible tomorrow

By Grant Dade
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. We saw a few isolated showers today, mainly across our southern counties. For this evening we will see clear skies across our northern counties with clouds increasing area wide late. We could see a few isolated showers. Temperatures will remain mostly steady in the middle to upper 40s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late. It will be warmer with highs reaching the middle to upper 50s.

