Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible tomorrow

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. We saw a few isolated showers today, mainly across our southern counties. For this evening we will see clear skies across our northern counties with clouds increasing area wide late. We could see a few isolated showers. Temperatures will remain mostly steady in the middle to upper 40s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late. It will be warmer with highs reaching the middle to upper 50s.

