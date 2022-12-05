Heartland Votes

New Illinois smoke alarm law to take effect Jan. 1

The new Illinois law requires new smoke alarm installations to feature a 10-year sealed battery.
By Dylan Smith
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A new law that is set to take effect on Jan. 1 will require your next smoke alarm purchase to be one that features a 10-year sealed battery.

This pertains to any new installation after the new year, and if your current smoke alarm has not malfunctioned or exceeded its 10-year life there is no need to replace it just yet.

“Any detector that’s currently in place will be grandfathered in, but after that 10-year life is up when you go install the next new detector it will have to be that 10-year sealed battery,” Quincy Fire Department Lt. Ryan Kamphaus said.

Kamphaus said the new law will improve safety as he said when some people realize the batteries in their detector need replacing, they take out the old batteries and often forget.

“It’s going to be a change to where we see that it makes it a little bit easier to ensure that people are using those detectors right and that we’re not forgetting the basic steps of maintenance anymore,” he added.

When it comes to monthly testing, Kamphaus said upon malfunction or expiration date is when the detector would need to be replaced. This erases the current duty of having to replace batteries.

To view the Illinois law, click here.

