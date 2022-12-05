Meadow Heights volleyball player Miranda Green signs with Southwestern Illinois College

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Miranda Green from Meadow Heights High School signed her letter of intent on Sunday to play volleyball at Southwestern Illinois College.

Green, a senior this year, has been a standout on the Panthers team for multiple seasons.

She led Meadow Heights to a record of 23-10 in 2022 as well as a second place finish in Class 1 District 4.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.