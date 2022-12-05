Heartland Votes

Meadow Heights volleyball player Miranda Green signs with Southwestern Illinois College

Miranda Green signs to play College volleyball at Southwestern Illinois
By Jess Todd
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Miranda Green from Meadow Heights High School signed her letter of intent on Sunday to play volleyball at Southwestern Illinois College.

Green, a senior this year, has been a standout on the Panthers team for multiple seasons.

She led Meadow Heights to a record of 23-10 in 2022 as well as a second place finish in Class 1 District 4.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people have died after a single vehicle crashed in Scott County.
Three dead in interstate crash in Scott County
Deputies with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of New Hampshire...
Two women shot and killed, man arrested in Butler County
Authorities in Virginia say a driver crashed after speeding and dragging a state trooper on...
Speeding driver crashes after dragging state trooper 3 miles on interstate
Authorities in Florida say a man has been arrested after attempting to steal from a Walmart.
‘Bad idea’: Man tries to steal from Walmart during Shop with a Cop event
Christopher Spaulding was arrested on warrants for felony violation of probation just days...
Man with warrants arrested after Facebook comment

Latest News

Heartland Sports @ 10PM on 12/4/2022
Heartland Sports @ 10PM on 12/4/2022
Miranda Green signs to play College volleyball at Southwestern Illinois
Miranda Green signs to play College volleyball at Southwestern Illinois
Scott City takes a shot against Advance in the first round of the tournament.
46th Annual Lady Devil Invitational Basketball Tournament tips off
Heartland Sports @ 10PM on 12/3/2022
Heartland Sports @ 10PM on 12/3/2022