McCracken Co. couple indicted for theft, exploiting vulnerable adults

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people in western Kentucky were recently indicted after an investigation by the attorney general’s Medicaid Fraud Unit.

According to a release from the office of Attorney General Daniel Cameron, on December 2, a McCracken County Grand Jury indicted Kenneth Verne Anderson, 68, and Gina Smith Anderson, 63, on 25 counts of knowing exploitation of an adult or more than $300, five counts of theft by failure to make required disposition of property over $10,000 and one count of theft by failure to make required disposition of property over $1,000 but less than $10,000.

“From 2006 to 2022 the couple knowingly exploited the finances of numerous vulnerable adults,” according to the indictment.

The case was investigated by Detective Greg Dukes of the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Unit.

Deputy Director of the Medicaid Fraud Unit David Startsman and Assistant Attorney General Emily Campbell presented the case.

