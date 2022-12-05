Man convicted, sentenced in Bollinger Co. murder

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was convicted in the April 2021 murder of Joshua Taylor.

According to the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office, a Cape Girardeau County jury convicted Joshua A. Proffer on Thursday, November for second-degree murder.

On Monday, December 5, Proffer was sentenced to the maximum sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Back on April 2, 2021, deputies found 32-year-old Taylor dead, lying face up and partially submerged in a pond on a property off of County Road 346.

Deputies reported that Taylor also suffered several facial injuries and marks on his arms that appeared to be from being restrained at some point before his death.

Heather Watson was also charged in connection with Taylor’s murder.

She is expected to be in court later in December.

