Kennett Fire Dept. mourns loss of Captain

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - The Kennett Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, December 4, the department announced the passing Captain Robert Moore.

They said Moore had been serving the Kennett community since September 1992.

He also served as a patrolman.

Moore, along with three others, was honored in 2010 for saving the life of choking eight-month-old baby.

The department went on to say on Facebook, “Captain Moore was loved by all and will be greatly missed.”

Funeral arrangements are pending.

