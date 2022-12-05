Heartland Votes

Kennett Fire Dept. mourns loss of Captain

The Kennett Fire Department announced the passing of Captain Robert Moore on Sunday, Dec. 4.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:48 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - The Kennett Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, December 4, the department announced the passing Captain Robert Moore.

They said Moore had been serving the Kennett community since September 1992.

He also served as a patrolman.

Moore, along with three others, was honored in 2010 for saving the life of choking eight-month-old baby.

The department went on to say on Facebook, “Captain Moore was loved by all and will be greatly missed.”

Funeral arrangements are pending.

