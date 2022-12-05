Heartland Votes

Gov. Beshear officially files for reelection

Gov. Beshear officially files for reelection
By WKYT News Staff and Kelsey Souto
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear officially file papers Monday to run for a second term as governor of Kentucky.

His family and Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman joined him Monday afternoon as he filed the candidacy papers at the Secretary of State’s Office.

Right now, the only person who has announced a bid against Beshear in the Democratic primary is Geoff Young.

On the Republican side, 12 people are vying for the state’s top job.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people, two of them Southeast Missouri State University students, died in a crash on I-55...
2 of 3 people who died in I-55 crash were Southeast Mo. State students; others injured
Stephen Scott, 30 of O'Fallon, Missouri, is charged with two counts first degree murder in...
Man accused of shooting, killing two women in Butler County makes first court appearance
The new Illinois law requires new smoke alarm installations to feature a 10-year sealed battery.
New Illinois smoke alarm law to take effect Jan. 1
Cape Girardeau firefighters were called to a rekindle at a home on the 200 block of North Park...
Fire rekindles at Cape Girardeau home
Christopher Spaulding was arrested on warrants for felony violation of probation just days...
Man with warrants arrested after Facebook comment

Latest News

A Cape Girardeau County jury convicted Joshua A. Proffer on Thursday, November for...
Man convicted, sentenced in Bollinger Co. murder
The Cape Girardeau CIty Council is expected to award the contract to a firm from the St. Louis...
Cape Girardeau leaders to vote on bid to build new airport terminal
Two people in western Kentucky were recently indicted after an investigation by the attorney...
McCracken Co. couple indicted for theft, exploiting vulnerable adults
Due to an increase in flu, COVID-19 and respiratory viruses, SIH will immediately implement...
SIH implements visitor restrictions due to flu, COVID, respiratory viruses
Three people, two of them Southeast Missouri State University students, died in a crash on I-55...
2 of 3 people who died in I-55 crash were Southeast Mo. State students; others injured