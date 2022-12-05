Gov. Beshear to file candidacy papers for re-election

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear plans to file papers of his intent to run for a second term as governor of Kentucky.

According to Beshear’s campaign, this will take place at the Office of the Secretary of State in Frankfort at 3 p.m. ET on Monday, December 5.

The Democrat will be joined by his family and Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman.

Beshear’s campaign says this is one of multiple formal steps in the process of running for reelection.

A launch of his reelection campaign will come in 2023.

