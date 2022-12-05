Heartland Votes

Gov. Beshear to file candidacy papers for re-election

Governor Andy Beshear plans to file papers of his intent to run for a second term as governor...
Governor Andy Beshear plans to file papers of his intent to run for a second term as governor of Kentucky.(Gov. Andy Beshear)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear plans to file papers of his intent to run for a second term as governor of Kentucky.

According to Beshear’s campaign, this will take place at the Office of the Secretary of State in Frankfort at 3 p.m. ET on Monday, December 5.

The Democrat will be joined by his family and Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman.

Beshear’s campaign says this is one of multiple formal steps in the process of running for reelection.

A launch of his reelection campaign will come in 2023.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

