First Alert: Soggy week

By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:44 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Get ready for a soggy week.

A stalled frontal boundary over the Heartland will make for a dreary and rainy week ahead.

Today will likely be one of the drier and cooler days of the week.

The best chance of light rain is looking to mainly stay in our southernmost counties from the Bootheel into northwest Tennessee.

Showers will begin to spread northward tonight.

Showers become more widespread Tuesday.

A few rumbles of thunder are possible as warmer and more humid air moves in from the south.

On and off rain, and even a thunderstorm, is likely through Thursday night.

Friday is looking cool, but dry ahead of another round of showers by the beginning of next week.

