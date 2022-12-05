First Alert Monday Morning Outlook

Shaping up to be a wet but not especially cold week, as a southwest flow pattern and stalled frontal boundary park over the region. In fact there may eventually be an excessive rainfall threat especially over our southeastern counties e.g. Bootheel, TN and KY if model numbers are correct. Today will likely be one of the drier and cooler days of the week, with the best chance of light rain staying mainly in our southernmost counties from the Bootheel into NW Tennessee. Showers will begin to spread northward tonight….and Tuesday will bring more widespread showers and maybe a few thunderstorms as warmer and more humid air moves in from the south.

On and off rain and even a thunderstorm is likely until about Thursday night, when a cold front should cool it down and dry it out a bit for Friday and the weekend. However, it looks like another round of showers may develop by the beginning of the following week once again. At this point we are not seeing any significant winter precip threat in the near term.

