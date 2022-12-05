Evansville to host 2024 OVC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (KFVS) - The Ohio Valley Conference Board of Presidents has exercised the option in the contract to host the 2024 Ohio Valley Conference Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.

The OVC Basketball Championships has been held in the venue since 2018.

In September 2019, the OVC accepted a three-year agreement to continue hosting the event at the venue through 2023 with an option for 2024.

The 2024 championship dates will be March 6-9.

