Heartland Votes

Cape Girardeau leaders to vote on bid to build new airport terminal

The Cape Girardeau CIty Council is expected to award the contract to a firm from the St. Louis...
The Cape Girardeau CIty Council is expected to award the contract to a firm from the St. Louis Area at Monday night’s meeting.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - City leaders in Cape Girardeau are set to vote on a bid to build a new airport terminal.

CIty Council is expected to award the contract to a firm from the St. Louis Area at Monday night’s meeting.

The bid from the KCI Construction Company is just over $12 million.

KCI is one of three company who submitted a bid to design and build the new terminal.

The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport shared concept drawings for the new airport terminal back in May.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people, two of them Southeast Missouri State University students, died in a crash on I-55...
2 of 3 people who died in I-55 crash were Southeast Mo. State students; others injured
Stephen Scott, 30 of O'Fallon, Missouri, is charged with two counts first degree murder in...
Man accused of shooting, killing two women in Butler County makes first court appearance
The new Illinois law requires new smoke alarm installations to feature a 10-year sealed battery.
New Illinois smoke alarm law to take effect Jan. 1
Cape Girardeau firefighters were called to a rekindle at a home on the 200 block of North Park...
Fire rekindles at Cape Girardeau home
Christopher Spaulding was arrested on warrants for felony violation of probation just days...
Man with warrants arrested after Facebook comment

Latest News

A Cape Girardeau County jury convicted Joshua A. Proffer on Thursday, November for...
Man convicted, sentenced in Bollinger Co. murder
Two people in western Kentucky were recently indicted after an investigation by the attorney...
McCracken Co. couple indicted for theft, exploiting vulnerable adults
Due to an increase in flu, COVID-19 and respiratory viruses, SIH will immediately implement...
SIH implements visitor restrictions due to flu, COVID, respiratory viruses
Three people, two of them Southeast Missouri State University students, died in a crash on I-55...
2 of 3 people who died in I-55 crash were Southeast Mo. State students; others injured