Cape Girardeau leaders to vote on bid to build new airport terminal
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - City leaders in Cape Girardeau are set to vote on a bid to build a new airport terminal.
CIty Council is expected to award the contract to a firm from the St. Louis Area at Monday night’s meeting.
The bid from the KCI Construction Company is just over $12 million.
KCI is one of three company who submitted a bid to design and build the new terminal.
The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport shared concept drawings for the new airport terminal back in May.
Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.