Cape Girardeau leaders to vote on bid to build new airport terminal

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - City leaders in Cape Girardeau are set to vote on a bid to build a new airport terminal.

CIty Council is expected to award the contract to a firm from the St. Louis Area at Monday night’s meeting.

The bid from the KCI Construction Company is just over $12 million.

KCI is one of three company who submitted a bid to design and build the new terminal.

The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport shared concept drawings for the new airport terminal back in May.

