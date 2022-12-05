Heartland Votes

12 hospitalized due to carbon monoxide poisoning in Chicago church

Twelve people were hospitalized due to carbon monoxide poisoning in Chicago.
Twelve people were hospitalized due to carbon monoxide poisoning in Chicago.(WBBM via CNN Newsource)
By WBBM Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WBBM) - The Chicago Fire Department responded to a Level 1 hazmat situation inside a church on the city’s South Side on Sunday morning.

The leak happened around noon at the New Philadelphia Church Baptist.

Fire officials said 12 people were taken to hospitals in good condition.

A gas company is investigating the cause of the leak.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 WBBM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people have died after a single vehicle crashed in Scott County.
Three dead in interstate crash in Scott County
Stephen Scott, 30 of O'Fallon, Missouri, was arrested in connection with the shooting deaths of...
Two women shot and killed, man arrested in Butler County
Christopher Spaulding was arrested on warrants for felony violation of probation just days...
Man with warrants arrested after Facebook comment
Cape Girardeau firefighters were called to a rekindle at a home on the 200 block of North Park...
Cape Girardeau home destroyed by fire rekindles
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 15-year-old driver was speeding with a 13-year-old passenger...
13-year-old dies after car crashes in police pursuit

Latest News

More than two dozen Swifties, as her fans are known, are suing the ticketing giant and its...
Taylor Swift fans are suing Ticketmaster
Students in a Texas school district are being encouraged to wear pink to pay tribute to...
Community reeling after girl's killing; FedEx driver charged
The fireworks company speaks out after the Orlando warehouse fire kills three.
Third person dies in fireworks warehouse fire
Cape Girardeau firefighters were called to a rekindle at a home on the 200 block of North Park...
Cape Girardeau home destroyed by fire rekindles