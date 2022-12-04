Heartland Votes

Two women shot and killed, man arrested in Butler County

(Butler County Sheriff's Office)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Deputies with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of New Hampshire Street in Qulin after a call about two people who were shot inside.

They responded around 5 a.m. and found two females were found with gunshot wounds.

Deputies located a suspect at 5 a.m. at Walmart in Dexter.

30-year-old Stephen Scott of O’Fallon was taken into custody.

Charges have been requested for two counts of first degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action.

The case is still under investigation.

