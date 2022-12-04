Oliver House educates visitors with Christmas Tour

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Families were able to visit a historic home and meet with Santa at the same time on Sunday, December 4.

The Jackson Oliver House Museum opened their doors to the public as part of their Christmas Tour in the month of December.

The home is fully decorated for Christmas with beautiful holiday décor with tours available throughout the home.

“We can open up the house and show what Christmas would have been like when the Oliver’s lived here in the 1880′s,” Jackson Heritage Association President Barbie Stroder said. “We try to decorate, period decorations, those types of things. Of course it’s great to get the kids in here and get them excited about history because that’s ultimately what we want to do. We want to introduce this to a whole new generation.”

Stroder said these kids will be able to learn the history about the Oliver’s which had a direct impact in this community and in the State of Missouri.

“It’s just exciting for them to realize that people right here in Southeast Missouri, right here in their own town of Jackson did some great things with Senator Oliver of course working at the state level and Mrs. Oliver creating the state flag,” Stroder said. “This is history. This is what they’ll learn about when they are in third grade and they do Missouri history.”

Guests are personally greeted when they come in and given a tour of each room in the house.

“This house went through a series of families but the most famous family that lived here were the Oliver family,” Stroder said. “Senator Oliver was a Senator for the State of Missouri for four years. Mrs. Oliver designed the Missouri State flag. So while she was here she worked with other ladies, they developed the design, the submitted it to the state and it was approved as our state flag and has been ever since.”

For more information about the Oliver House, you can find their Facebook page here.

The Christmas Tour continues as they will be open the next two Sunday afternoons.

